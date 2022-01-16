The Magpies took the lead through Allan Saint-Maximin’s second half strike but failed to build on their advantage as Watford started to apply pressure.

Josh King forced a good save from Martin Dubravka and former Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko shot just wide of the left post before The Hornets finally levelled the score through Joao Pedro’s 87th minute header.

The result keeps Watford a point above the relegation zone while Newcastle remain two points from safety after 20 games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claudio Ranieri, Manager of Watford FC talks to Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St. James Park on January 15, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Following the match, the Watford boss said: “I think [we deserved at least a point].

"In the first half their threat was only on the set pieces – they touched the crossbar and on our counter attack we weren’t so calm to do the best final ball.

Ranieri added: "The second half they created just the one chance from our mistake and we created two or three chances before scoring the goal. I’m very happy because my players combined very well but of course I want more from my players because I know what they can do.

“I can understand after losing six games in a row that they were anxious but I hope this point will give us more electricity and more confidence to believe in ourselves.”

Watford’s next two matches are against Burnley on Tuesday (7:30pm kick-off) and Norwich City on Friday (8pm kick-off). By the time Newcastle play their next league match at Leeds United next Saturday (3pm kick-off), they are guaranteed to be at least three points from safety.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.