NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of St James' Park stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on September 29, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

THIRTEEN players who could leave Newcastle United in January – including Manchester United, Juventus & PSG targets

Head coach Steve Bruce has expressed his desire to add another ‘one or two’ players to his Newcastle United squad in the January transfer window.

By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 13th September 2019, 17:06 pm

There is money to spend and a list of targets already being drafted – but there is NO room in Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad.

So it is likely Bruce will shift on players in order to add, as well as try to move the likes of Henri Saivet, Jamie Sterry and Jack Colback out of the club in the winter window.

Here’s a list of 13 players who could be shown the exit door – including some who the manager would be loathe to see depart.

1. Matty Longstaff

He's played just one game this season - the Carabao Cup v Leicester City - although has been gaining valuable experience around the first-team pool. January could come at the right time to send the promising midfielder out on loan.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Sean Longstaff

Valued at £50million by United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is rumoured to be still keen to sign him. Would be a huge loss to the club. Unlikely to happen, but it is one the Magpies must watch out for.

Photo: Julian Finney

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Jamie Sterry

Outside the 25 and out of contract at the end of the season. His United days are over in a first-team sense.

Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Dwight Gayle

The striker is still some way off a first-team return. He's yet to even take part in a training session. But West Brom remain keen.

Photo: Paul Harding

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4