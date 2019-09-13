THIRTEEN players who could leave Newcastle United in January – including Manchester United, Juventus & PSG targets
Head coach Steve Bruce has expressed his desire to add another ‘one or two’ players to his Newcastle United squad in the January transfer window.
By Liam Kennedy
Friday, 13th September 2019, 17:06 pm
There is money to spend and a list of targets already being drafted – but there is NO room in Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad.
So it is likely Bruce will shift on players in order to add, as well as try to move the likes of Henri Saivet, Jamie Sterry and Jack Colback out of the club in the winter window.
Here’s a list of 13 players who could be shown the exit door – including some who the manager would be loathe to see depart.