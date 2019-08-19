NORWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Newcastle United at Carrow Road on August 17, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Thirteen problems facing Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce after horror start to Premier League season

Any positives which were taken from the narrow 1-0 loss to Arsenal on the opening weekend quickly evaporated following 90 unacceptable minutes at Carrow Road.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 16:45

Steve Bruce was critical of the team’s attitude and application in Norfolk.

Asked how he was feeling after the Norwich defeat, Bruce said: “I can't go on to the pitch with them. The one thing in management I've always tried to instil into my team is we make mistakes, but I can't forgive a performance where, basically, you don't put your boots on.”

If he didn’t realise how big the United job was when he walked through the door, it’s scale is definitely evident now.

Here’s 13 problems facing the head coach as he bids to turn the tide at St James’s Park.

1. Things don't get any easier

What do you want after two defeats is a trip to last season's Champions League runners up? No, of course not. If United defend like they did on Saturday, things could get very messy.

2. Miguel Almiron - a problem or the solution?

The Paraguayan looks totally out of his depth up front. He is never anywhere near close enough to Joelinton have an impact. At the moment he's an issue, but he could be of use used as a wide player.

3. A disaster debut

Emil Krafth was thrown in at the deep end on Saturday and paid the price. Bruce must decide whether to go back to the reliable, if far from flashy option of Javier Manquillo or stick with the Swede.

4. Does the side need a 'quarter-back'?

This whole system is built around Jonjo Shelvey and getting the best out of him. It isn't working. Even on top form he has never done enough to warrant building a team around him. Too inconsistent and lacking the basic graft needed in the role.

