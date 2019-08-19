Thirteen problems facing Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce after horror start to Premier League season
Any positives which were taken from the narrow 1-0 loss to Arsenal on the opening weekend quickly evaporated following 90 unacceptable minutes at Carrow Road.
By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 16:45
Steve Bruce was critical of the team’s attitude and application in Norfolk.
Asked how he was feeling after the Norwich defeat, Bruce said: “I can't go on to the pitch with them. The one thing in management I've always tried to instil into my team is we make mistakes, but I can't forgive a performance where, basically, you don't put your boots on.”
If he didn’t realise how big the United job was when he walked through the door, it’s scale is definitely evident now.
Here’s 13 problems facing the head coach as he bids to turn the tide at St James’s Park.