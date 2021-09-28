'This broadcast will be a record-breaker' - This is what Newcastle United fans are saying ahead of CAT takeover hearing against the Premier League

Owner Mike Ashley has made a claim under section 47A of the 1988 Competition Act following the Premier League’s failure to make a timely decision over the £300million Saudi-led takeover early last year.

The hearing on Wednesday - which fans will be able to watch live on a stream - will decide whether the claim can go forward.

The outcome could be key to United’s battle for the takeover to be approved – and we’ve gathered some fans thoughts from social media:

This is what Newcastle United fans are saying ahead of the CAT hearing. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

@ToonUnited2: Massive public interest in this case - will be watching

@Istabraq33: Hopefully the live stream will be problem-free, for all those viewing the hearing. This will be the CAT case with the highest ever number of viewers, imo. #NUFCTakeover

@kevkennedy75: I hope CAT have sourced some additional bandwidth for the stream. This broadcast will be a record-breaker.

@ClennellPeter: For what it’s worth, I’m not expecting big things from Wednesday but I do think the CAT case will go in SJH’s (Ashley’s) favour, I also think that the Judge will be critical of the Premier League’s procrastinating behaviour.

GeorgeYToon: @For what it’s worth I do think we’ll win the CAT case, but I do think there are more delays ahead. Only time will tell.

@nufc_seb: I honestly think a majority of #nufc fans are expecting more out of tomorrow’s CAT than they'll actually get. Just my thoughts. I don't think it's anything to get excited about.

@mattbrislanny: Try my hardest to remain positive but after what we've seen to date, I can't help but think there's going to be a further delay for some reason tomorrow and that sinking feeling will come back…

@howaythalad: I don’t mind what the outcome is tomorrow so long as it’s transparent enough to understand the decision. Other than what has been documented, this is the first time we’ll get to hear people at the sharp end talking openly about the #NUFCTakeover.

@NerdNufc: Biggest match of the season so far.

