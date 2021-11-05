NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Assistant Head Coach Graeme Jones reacts from the technical area during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on October 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United take on Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend are still on their hunt for the first win of the season.

The Magpies have endured two defeats and a loss since their takeover was completed last month and will be hoping they can inflict defeat on the Seagulls who are without a win in their past five Premier League matches.

However, Graeme Jones' side have struggled against Brighton in recent years and haven't beaten the south coast club since a Championship meeting in August 2017.

In Mark Lawrenson’s weekly prediction piece for BBC Sport, he has tipped Newcastle United to fall to defeat once again, with the Seagulls winning 2-0.

He said: “Newcastle's new owners found out the hard way that they should not do their negotiations in public when their interest in Villarreal boss Unai Emery was leaked this week, - and he chose to stay put.

“It looks like Eddie Howe is the Magpies main managerial target now and he would fit the bill because he is used to fighting a relegation battle, which is what they are in.

”The sooner the new manager is in place, the better, because this is a big month for Newcastle. After the international break, three of their next four games are at home against Brentford, Norwich and Burnley.

“They will need to pick up some points from those fixtures because then they play Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in quick succession around Christmas and there is a danger the January transfer window could open with them well adrift of safety.

“For now, Graeme Jones is still in charge, and I don't see him getting anything out of this long trip down to the south coast.”

The former defender was joined by singer and bassist from indie band FUR, Murray and Tav, this week.

The duo have both predicted the same scoreline as Lawrenson, though the latter claimed it’s “just a matter of time” before Newcastle are “one of the really big clubs”.