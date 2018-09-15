'This is absolutely soul destroying!': Newcastle fans react as Arsenal defeat extends winless run

Newcastle United are still searching for a first win of the new season - and fans have been quick to air their frustrations on social media.

Despite a positive first half performance, the Magpies were defeated by Unai Emery's Arsenal as goals from Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil handed the Gunners three points.

Ciaran Clark did net a late consolation goal for Newcastle, but it proved too little too late for Rafa Benitez's side.

And supporters have been quick to react to another defeat on social media - with some mixed opinions.

Here's how supporters reacted after the Arsenal game:

@PaulNic_Journo said: "Today's game was a clear example of needing to capitalise when you're on top. Should have been ahead by half-time, and the game spun on a silly foul at start of 2nd. Always chasing the game after that. First half was a plus...second half was one to forget."

"Playing the top teams this early never a good thing. Worked out much better last season. Can’t afford to perform as poorly against middling teams as we have in previous years," added @Bengn87

@PaulThorne4 tweeted: "Not a good result for #nufc today however we have been playing the best teams. Hopefully we can start picking up the points we desperately need."

"Poor second half from #nufc. No fight until 90th minute. Fixture computer gave us a difficult start but team has gone backwards from last season for sure," said @TheNeilFleming

@DHalimi17 posted: "Another tough loss to swallow for #NUFC. Great first half full of urgency, horrible second half. The tough string of matches is almost over though."

@tomabson_98 felt frustrated, adding: "Losing 2-1 to city, Chelsea, Tottenham and arsenal is so frustrating! They’re not bad results at all"

"I haven’t seen a worse team than us this season so far," said @marknicols though, who was less optimistic about the Magpies' chances.

@JaneDowson was also frustrated, tweeting: "Frustrating again. Total game of two halves and another lesson in taking your chances. As much as I adore Rafa I can’t understand keeping Rondon and Shelvey on the bench!"

"Playing Hayden at home. He could of played Ritchie, Ki or even Perez there and started with Muto. Shocking tactics today and I called it before the game too," said @McDougalStephen

And @BenArfaChance said: "Anyone else seriously contemplating taking a break from football? This is absolutely soul destroying this. It's not just the results, it's the performances. Literally abysmal."