This is Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United starting XI to face Fulham amid injury crisis - photo gallery
After an incident-packed international break, Newcastle United return to Premier League action to face Fulham.
This international period will be most remembered for the amount of injury worries that have begun to plague Eddie Howe’s squad.
Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Chris Wood all suffered various niggles and injuries throughout the break, adding to an already extensive list of fitness worries on Tyneside.
Although none of these injuries are expected to be too serious, it does mean Howe has one or two major decisions to make ahead of the clash with Marco Silva’s side.
One spot of good news for the Magpies, however, is the expected imminent return of Callum Wilson who has been absent since their 3-3 draw with Manchester City in August.
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that could take to the field at Craven Cottage.
