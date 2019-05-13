This is how Mike Ashley can reward his Newcastle United players with an extra bonus

Newcastle United's players aren't going on an end-of-season holiday funded by Mike Ashley – but the club's owner can give them an extra bonus.

Ashley reportedly offered to pay for a post-season getaway if they kept the club up when he took Rafa Benitez and his squad out for a meal last October.

Matt Ritchie and Ayoze Perez.

At the time, the Newcastle were 18th in the Premier League and being tipped for relegation after a difficult start to the campaign.

United, however, recovered, and the club secured its Premier League status with three games left to play.

Benitez's side yesterday ended their campaign with a convincing 4-0 win over Fulham, which saw the club finish in 13th place.

Ashley visited the away dressing room at Craven Cottage to thank the players for their efforts.

The players, however, went their separate ways after the game, having booked family holidays.

Newcastle's squad – who shared £11million pot for finishing 10th in the 2017-18 season – became embroiled in a bonus dispute with the club's hierarchy last summer before eventually agreeing a bonus sheet on the eve of the new season.

Speaking at the time, captain Jamaal Lascelles said: "Some things might take longer than others, but we got something sorted and it was just part of the job.

"Ours wasn’t straightforward, but there was no rush. You don’t get the bonus until the end of the season anyway, so it didn’t really matter."

Clubs have to submit their bonus schemes to the Premier League ahead of the season, though Ashley could agree an additional post-season bonus, such as a further cash payment, and wrap it into next season's arrangements.

This is in place so clubs can reward players in the summer after a season has finished beyond what was agreed in pre-season.

However, it must still be declared to the Premier League and meet their rules.

Newcastle declined to comment.