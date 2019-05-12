This is how much money Newcastle United stand to earn from the Premier League

Newcastle United are set for another Premier League windfall – after having 19 games screened live.

The club wraps up its campaign this afternoon with a game against relegated Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle are 14th in the league and could move up or down one place depending on results.

Last season the club finished 10th and banked just over £123million from the Premier League.

That figure is made up of fees for live games, prize money and an equal share of domestic, overseas and commercial income.

The club has had 19 games broadcast live, which is more than any team outside the top six.

United will earn less this season given that the club cannot match last season's top-half finish.

And sportingintelligence.com have predicated that Newcastle will pocket £115.2million – if the club finishes 14th.

United will earn £1.9million more if they can finish 13th, the place occupied by Bournemouth, who are away to Crystal Palace.

Newcastle are three points behind Eddie Howe's side, though they have a better goal difference.

If the club drops down to 15th, it will lose £1.9million in prize money.