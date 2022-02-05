FA Cup Fourth Round action means no Premier League fixtures have been scheduled for today, however, Watford and Burnley’s postponed clash at Turf Moor is going ahead (6pm kick-off).

This game had been postponed twice because of Covid-19 cases in both camps, however, it looks set to finally take place today, and the result will have a huge bearing on Newcastle United.

Roy Hodgson, newly installed as the Hornets boss, takes charge of his first Watford game today with the 74-year-old starting a managerial role at his 22nd club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and his assistant Jason Tindall (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

However, a win for the hosts would see the Clarets leapfrog the Magpies and put them level on 15 points but have a dramatically better goal difference, whilst also having two games in-hand.

A Watford win would also see Newcastle slip down a place in the league and put them two points from safety with 17 games remaining in the season.

If the points are shared at Turf Moor, then Newcastle would also drop down a place, however, this would only be on goal difference and they would stay just one point behind Norwich City who currently sit in 17th place.

Newcastle’s next game is against Frank Lampard’s Everton on Tuesday night. Kick-off is at 7.45pm at St James’s Park.

Tuesday night’s fixtures also see Watford face-off against West Ham at the London Stadium whilst Burnley host Manchester United.

Whatever happens today, Eddie Howe’s side will end the day in 19th place.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.