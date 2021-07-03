This is how Newcastle United could line up against West Ham - if the rumours are true

It’s been a quiet start to the summer for Steve Bruce and co as the Magpies head coach aims to bolster his squad for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Despite the zero new arrivals so far, there has been plenty of transfer speculation circulating around the web.

Just for fun, here’s how Newcastle COULD line-up for their league opener for West Ham United – if the rumours turn out to be true:

1. GK: Martin Dubravka Ended his Euros with a howler, but you can bet the Slovakian will come back stronger than ever at United next season. Photo: Marc Atkins Buy photo

2. RWB: Jacob Murphy The boyhood Toon fan excelled at right-wing back last season, which is set to land him a new contract at St James’s Park. Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

3. CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers The link to the Tottenham defender comes via Graeme Jones, who briefly worked with the USA international at Bournemouth last season. Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo

4. CB: Jamaal Lascelles The Newcastle captain missed the remaining eight games of last season with a stress fracture but should be fit and raring to go in time for the West Ham opener. Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo