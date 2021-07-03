This is how Newcastle United could line up against West Ham - if the rumours are true
With the transfer window open for business, Newcastle United are being linked with a number of potential incomings.
It’s been a quiet start to the summer for Steve Bruce and co as the Magpies head coach aims to bolster his squad for the upcoming Premier League campaign.
Despite the zero new arrivals so far, there has been plenty of transfer speculation circulating around the web.
Just for fun, here’s how Newcastle COULD line-up for their league opener for West Ham United – if the rumours turn out to be true:
