Is this how Eddie Howe's starting XI next season could look? (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It is set to be a very busy few months at St James’s Park as Eddie Howe and the new owners head into their first summer transfer window.

Unlike in January where their Premier League status was unknown, Newcastle can enter the window in a strong position with big aspirations of improving their squad as they aim to move up the table.

Their recruitment in January was pretty much flawless with every signing contributing greatly to their recent transformation.

Newcastle have been linked with the Manchester United shot-stopper for a while now with this speculation ramping-up recently. Erik Ten Hag will likely implement wholesale changes at Old Trafford which could extend to his goalkeeping department.

But what about next season? Expectations from supporters, players, management and owners will no doubt increase after their end of season form and summer signings will be key in how quickly Newcastle can grow into becoming a major force.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s starting line-up for next season could look like based on all the latest transfer rumours:

Trippier has made just two appearances since his return from injury and although he was signed in January and played an important role for the Magpies before his injury, the England international will feel like a new signing this summer.

Schar’s sensational performances in 2022 mean he is one of the first names on the team sheet. Howe can rely on the Swiss centre-back and will help keep some continuity to a changing backline.

Newcastle haven’t given up their hopes of signing Botman. If he was willing to make the move in January, then there’s no doubt the player would still be interested in a move to Newcastle - especially considering how strongly they ended the campaign.

Most supporters want to see Newcastle sign Targett as soon as possible after his stunning loan-spell on Tyneside. The left-back has barely put a foot wrong and is a key component of the Newcastle defensive structure.

A reunion with Bruno Guimaraes could potentially be on the cards for Paqueta this summer and the Brazilian would be a sterling addition to Howe’s side should they add him to their ranks.

No matter who is alongside him, Guimaraes is putting in fantastic performances week after week in the middle of the park for Newcastle and looks like being the man the team will revolve and evolve around for years to come.

Rounding off the potential Brazilian trio in midfield is Joelinton who has been tremendous this season. He’s been transformed under Eddie Howe and long may that continue.

Raphinha is another Brazilian that has been linked with a move to Newcastle this summer. He’s been one of Leeds United’s top performers this season but looks like leaving Elland Road - could St James’s park be his next destination?

The Uruguayan has been fantastic in-front of goal this season and is one of the hottest properties in Europe this season. It would be a real coup for Newcastle if they can tempt him to Tyneside.