This is Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham's chances of suffering Premier League relegation in 2021/22

Steve Bruce’s side, at one stage, looked certain to be relegated last season before a strong end to the campaign lifted them into 12th position.

But with no takeover, meaning another year of Mike Ashley and no new signings yet to arrive, Magpies fans are fearing the worst.

Do the bookmakers share their fears? Here are the latest 21/22 relegation odds for every Premier League club via SkyBet:

1. Manchester City - 2000/1 Think it’s safe to say there is absolutely no chance of the reigning Premier League champions being relegated… Photo: Michael Regan Buy photo

2. Liverpool - 1500/1 Jurgen Klopp’s side will hope to mount a title challenge again this season after falling way short in the previous campaign. Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Chelsea - 1500/1 Chelsea also have genuine hopes of competing for the Premier League title after winning the Champions League last season. Photo: Michael Steele Buy photo

4. Manchester United - 1000/1 Last season’s runners-up will hope to go one better this time around following the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo