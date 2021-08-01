This is Newcastle United, Aston Villa and West Ham's chances of suffering Premier League relegation in 2021/22
Newcastle United kick-off their Premier League campaign in exactly two weeks with a home game against West Ham United.
Steve Bruce’s side, at one stage, looked certain to be relegated last season before a strong end to the campaign lifted them into 12th position.
But with no takeover, meaning another year of Mike Ashley and no new signings yet to arrive, Magpies fans are fearing the worst.
Do the bookmakers share their fears? Here are the latest 21/22 relegation odds for every Premier League club via SkyBet:
