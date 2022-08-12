Eddie Howe’s side enjoyed a comfortable opening day win over Nottingham Forest - but they face a tough test against Graham Potter’s side this weekend.

Brighton come into the game on the back of their first ever win at Old Trafford after putting in a complete performance against the Red Devil’s.

Newcastle will need to be on their game if they are to win their first ever Premier League match at the Amex Stadium - but they can travel to the south coast full of confidence in a settled starting side that is continuing the momentum built-up at the end of last season.

But will Howe opt to stick with a tried and tested starting team, or will he change a winning side?

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting side that Howe could select for the trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion:

1. GK: Nick Pope Pope had a quiet but solid debut against Nottingham Forest and will likely be called into action more against the Seagulls. Photo: NIGEL RODDIS Photo Sales

2. RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier captained the side in Jamaal Lascelles’ absence last weekend and will be given the armband once again at the Amex Stadium. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. CB: Fabian Schar It was Schar’s wonder strike that got the Magpies on their way against Nottingham Forest as the Swiss defender carried on his great end to last season last weekend. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. CB: Dan Burn Burn is preparing for his first return to the Amex Stadium after leaving the Seagulls in January. Burn was very good against Forest last weekend and will want a repeat performance this weekend with Sven Botman breathing down his neck. Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales