Eddie Howe’s side enjoyed a comfortable opening day win over Nottingham Forest - but they face a tough test against Graham Potter’s side this weekend.
Brighton come into the game on the back of their first ever win at Old Trafford after putting in a complete performance against the Red Devil’s.
Newcastle will need to be on their game if they are to win their first ever Premier League match at the Amex Stadium - but they can travel to the south coast full of confidence in a settled starting side that is continuing the momentum built-up at the end of last season.
But will Howe opt to stick with a tried and tested starting team, or will he change a winning side?
Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting side that Howe could select for the trip to face Brighton & Hove Albion: