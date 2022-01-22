This is what Eddie Howe said about Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa ahead of Premier League clash at Elland Road
Eddie Howe will face Marcelo Bielsa for the first time as his Newcastle United side travel to face Leeds United this Saturday (3pm kick-off).
The reverse fixture between the sides at St James’s Park back in September ended 1-1 – prior to Howe’s appointment as Newcastle head coach.
The 44-year-old will be hoping to guide The Magpies to their first away win of the season at the 10th attempt.
But in order to do that Howe will have to get the better of, in his eyes, ‘one of the best managers in world football’.
Although Howe has never faced Bielsa as a manager previously, the Newcastle boss admits he has paid plenty of attention to the Leeds manager’s work over the years.
“I think he’s one of the best managers in world football, for me,” Howe admitted. “He’s got a very unique idea, and it’s slightly different to the norm, and I think anything or anyone that has those strong beliefs, and is slightly different, has my full respect.
"He’s been successful, and he’s brought his idea, and his identity, to many different clubs. I’ve watched quite a bit of him over the years as a student of the game.
"I’ve watched quite a bit of his work, and, yeah, I really enjoy his ideas and how he takes elements of the game and really breaks them down and coaches his players in the specifics.”
Back to back league wins for Leeds has them sitting 15th in the table, 10 points clear of Newcastle in 19th. Howe’s side will be desperately trying to close that gap in an attempt to ease their relegation fears.