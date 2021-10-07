The club has been taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), financier Staveley and investors David and Simon Reuben.

PIF have taken an 80% stake in the club after the Premier League finally approved a deal which had originally been agreed early last year.

The move came after Saudi Arabia ended a ban on Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports, the rights-holder for the Middle East North Africa region.

St James' Park.

But what have fans of other clubs said about the deal? Here, we take a look:

@Easley91 (Tottenham): “Football is dying in this country. @premierleague @FA what happened to the fit and proper test?”

@StokeyyG2 (Stoke City): “Man City fans moving to support Newcastle.”

@alex_bullions (Chester): “This isn’t as big as Man City’s takeover, it’s bigger. The catchment area Newcastle has, and will have, to attract new fans is massive too. Definitely a fanbase deserving of success.”

@harshmadan (Manchester United): “Another PSG or Man City in the making ?? Let’s hope not… Premier League is already very competitive #PL.”

@DerbyRetweets (Derby County): “Very jealous but Newcastle fans have been through hell they deserve it. It's what the Premier League needs. Top 6 beware. Magpies are coming to steal that silver #NUFC.”

@LiamWray8 (Hull City): “Hopefully our time will come too for @HullCity can’t imagine how Newcastle fans are feeling knowing they have got new owners. I can’t wait for the day the Allams leave. #HCAFC.”

@AARONPTHFC: “(Tottenham): If you can't pass the fit and proper person's test, then why were they allowed a second chance?

