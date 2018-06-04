This is what Jamaal Lascelles had to say about his Newcastle future amid Everton, Liverpool and Chelsea interest

Everton have again been linked with a move for Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles.

The club is reportedly considering making a £30million bid for Lascelles, who was outstanding last season in the heart of Rafa Benitez's defence.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with moves for Lascelles, who signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle early last season.

Lascelles spoke to the Gazette about his future last month.

Asked about speculation, the 24-year-old said: "This is the happiest I’ve been. I’m playing week in, week out, and I’m the captain here.

“The fans love me. I’ve got a good relationship with them, because I love them. And we’re doing well, too.

Jamaal Lascelles (Pic: Stephen Dobson)

“I’m very happy here. You hear things – you hear rumours and stuff – but I’m a young player, and I need to be playing football at a good club – and that’s what this is.

“Overall, it’s been an unreal season as far as I’m concerned, both for me personally, and, more importantly, for the club.”

Lascelles, appointed captain by manager Benitez two years ago, added that he was at the "right club at the right time".

“This is the right club for me at the right time,” said the former England Under-21 international. “We have a huge fanbase, an amazing manager, and this club is massive. It has so much history.

“As captain, I want to see how far we can go – and, potentially, take it back to where it belongs.”