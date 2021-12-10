Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday evening that arenas with more than 10,000 people in attendance will require all entrants to show proof of a double Covid-19 vaccination or a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours prior to the match. Failure to do this will result in being denied entry to the stadium.

NUFC guidance

Newcastle have asked season ticket holders to complete a short form to confirm that they meet the entry requirements.

The statue of Sir Bobby Robson, former manager of Newcastle United outside St. James's Park (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Providing supporters meet the specified requirements, they will be eligible to access St. James’s Park and any away stadium subject to standard entry checks.

The checks

Stewards at St. James’s Park will be carrying out pre-match entry checks on matchdays. If proof of full (double) vaccination, a negative lateral flow test or medical exemption is not shown, supporters aged 18 or over will be denied access without a refund.

Proof of a negative lateral flow test must come in the form of an email or text confirming the result once it has been reported to the NHS website.

Supporters can also declare themselves medically exempt up until December 24. Following this date, proof of exemption will have to be provided on entry.

Children under 18 are exempt from the requirements and will be permitted entry to the match.

A single Covid-19 vaccination is not a sufficient entry requirement and any supporter with just a single jab will be required to provide a negative lateral flow test in order to gain entry.

How to obtain the relevant passes

A Covid pass can be obtained via the NHS app or you can have a letter sent to you in the post by visiting the NHS website – www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-pass/

Alternatively, fans can produce evidence of a negative lateral flow test in order to gain access to the ground. You can order lateral flow tests here –www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

Tests must also be reported to the NHS here – https://www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result

When will this come into effect

Newcastle’s away trip to Liverpool next Thursday will be the first match subject to these entry requirements.

The first match at St. James’s Park with the requirements in place is against Manchester City on Sunday, December 19.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

