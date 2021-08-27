This is what Newcastle United's Matty Longstaff is seeking as clubs push for loan move

Matty Longstaff.

The Gazette reported in June that the midfielder – who surprisingly found himself on the fringes of Steve Bruce’s squad last season, and is keen to play week in, week out – was to be allowed to leave the club on loan.

Aberdeen, managed by former Newcastle winger Stephen Glass, have been credited with an interest in Longstaff, who was an unused substitute for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Burnley.

However, the Gazette understands that Longstaff – who signed a new contract at United last year – also has other options as the transfer deadline approaches. The 21-year-old will look to move to the club where he feels he will play most first-team football.

