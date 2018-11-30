This is what you need to know if you're dating a Newcastle United fan

Dating a Newcastle United fan? Well, lucky you! Your life will be surrounded by black and white and St James's Park will feel like a second home.

But in order to make your relationship a success, there are a few more things you need to understand. We're here to help. Just scroll down and pick up several pointers on what to expect from your Geordie mate.

1. First love You're not and probably never will be. Their heart will always be with their favourite Toon player of all time.

2. Hate Sunderland Don't question. You must want Sunderland to lose at all costs.

3. SMB In reference to Sunderland. Just Google it... but not at work.

4. Blaydon Races If your partner starts singing the Blaydon Races, you will be expected to join in. Get learning those lyrics!

