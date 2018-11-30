This is what you need to know if you're dating a Newcastle United fan

But in order to make your relationship a success, there are a few more things you need to understand. We're here to help. Just scroll down and pick up several pointers on what to expect from your Geordie mate.
View more
Dating a Newcastle United fan? Well, lucky you! Your life will be surrounded by black and white and St James's Park will feel like a second home.
But in order to make your relationship a success, there are a few more things you need to understand. We're here to help. Just scroll down and pick up several pointers on what to expect from your Geordie mate.