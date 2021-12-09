This is when Newcastle United supporters will be hit by new COVID-19 restrictions

Supporters will need to supply proof of a double coronavirus vaccination or a negative lateral flow test in order to attend sporting events in England with crowds of over 10,000 – every Premier League match, for example.

This is part of the government’s ‘plan B’ to try and tackle the spread of the Omicron variant

Under pressure Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the new rules will become mandatory from Wednesday, December 15 – just in time for Newcastle’s away trip to Liverpool.

In Wednesday’s Downing Street press conference, Johnson said: “We will make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

“The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses but we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out.

“And having taken clinical advice since the emergence of Omicron, a negative lateral flow test will also be sufficient.

“As we set out in Plan B, we will give businesses a week’s notice, so this will come into force in a week’s time, helping to keep these events and venues open at full capacity while giving everyone who attends them confidence that those around them have done the responsible thing to minimise risk to others.”

Following the government announcement, Premier League club Brentford released a statement which read: “We note that the Prime Minister today announced that the Government’s winter contingency strategy, Plan B, is going to be introduced in seven days.

“Clearly there will be implications for supporters attending our matches. We will be in discussions with the Premier League and local authorities over the coming days and will make further announcements in due course.

“In the meantime, we urge all supporters to follow public health guidance and wear a face covering on public transport and in crowded areas to reduce the spread of the virus.”

