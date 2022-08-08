This is when Newcastle United will find out their first Carabao Cup opponents

The first round of the competition takes place this week, with Premier League sides not in European competition joining at the second round stage.

This is where the Magpies will begin their journey in the cup - one that they will hope lasts until Sunday, February 26.

However, before fans can dream about seeing the Magpies at Wembley in February, they will have to overcome five opponents, starting on either August 23 or 24 when they enter the competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United were defeated on penalties by Burnley in last season's Carabao Cup (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle will find out their opponents this week, with the draw scheduled to take place following the conclusion of Sunderland’s Round One clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Wednesday, August 10.

The draw will take place after the clash between the Black Cats and the Owls and will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Mark Chapman will host the draw with ties being picked out of the hat by Clinton Morrison and former Sunderland man Michael Gray.

Newcastle will be placed into the northern section of the draw for Round Two and could face any of the sides in their half of the draw after a seeding system was scrapped in 2018.

These potential opponents include local rivals Sunderland and Middlesbrough, Burnley who knocked the Magpies out at Round Two of last year’s competition as well as potential mouth-watering ties with sides like Leeds United and Steve Bruce’s West Bromwich Albion.