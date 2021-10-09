This is where Newcastle United are predicted to finish in the Premier League after takeover – compared to Leeds and Aston Villa

Hope and ambition is back on Tyneside after Mike Ashley packed up his bags after a miserable 14 years in charge.
Amanda Staveley, fronting the new ownership change, has vowed to invest in all areas of the club, with the long-term goal being to WIN the Premier League.
However, at present, United are in a dangerous position - sitting 19th in the table with no wins from their opening seven games.
A lot will change under the new owners but here is where Newcastle are tipped to finish come May – based on their current form – by data experts FiveThirtyEight.
We suspect you won’t agree…
