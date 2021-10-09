This is where Newcastle United are predicted to finish in the Premier League after takeover – compared to Leeds and Aston Villa

Hope and ambition is back on Tyneside after Mike Ashley packed up his bags after a miserable 14 years in charge.

Amanda Staveley, fronting the new ownership change, has vowed to invest in all areas of the club, with the long-term goal being to WIN the Premier League.

However, at present, United are in a dangerous position - sitting 19th in the table with no wins from their opening seven games.

A lot will change under the new owners but here is where Newcastle are tipped to finish come May – based on their current form – by data experts FiveThirtyEight.

We suspect you won’t agree…

1. MANCHESTER CITY - 84 POINTS The current Premier League champions are tipped to retain their crown. Current points total: 14 Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. LIVERPOOL - 79 POINTS Liverpool are predicted to finish runner-ups, one position better off than last season. Current points total: 15. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. CHELSEA - 77 POINTS Many are tipping Chelsea as strong title contenders, however they’re predicted to fall short. Current points total: 16. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

4. MANCHESTER UNITED - 67 POINTS Not even the return of Cristiano Ronaldo can get Man United challenging for the title, according to the experts. Current points total: 14. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales