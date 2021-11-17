Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe alongside part-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This is where Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Norwich City are tipped to finish in the Premier League – amid managerial changes

Eddie Howe takes charge of his first Newcastle United game on Saturday with Brentford the visitors to St James’s Park.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 3:18 pm

The 43-year-old put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal as head coach, where his first task is to keep the Magpies in the Premier League.

At present, the club is 19th in the table, without a win in their opening 11 matches and five points from safety.

Newcastle are hoping for a new manager bounce but so are other teams around them with Norwich City and Aston Villa also changing their managers during the two-week international.

Here’s where United and their top-flights are tipped to finish come May by data experts FiveThirtyEight – based on current form:

1. Manchester City - 85 points

The current Premier League champions are tipped to retain their crown. Current points total: 23.

Photo: OLI SCARFF

2. Liverpool - 81 points

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds currently sit fourth in the Premier League table. Current points total: 22.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

3. Chelsea - 79 points

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea currently lead the way, but they’re not tipped to finish there come May. Current points total: 26.

Photo: TOLGA AKMEN

4. West Ham - 64 points

After sealing a Europa League place last season, the Hammers are tipped to go one better and finish in the top four. Current points total: 23.

Photo: Alex Pantling

Eddie HowePremier LeagueNorwich CityAston Villa
