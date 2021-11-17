This is where Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Norwich City are tipped to finish in the Premier League – amid managerial changes

The 43-year-old put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal as head coach, where his first task is to keep the Magpies in the Premier League.

At present, the club is 19th in the table, without a win in their opening 11 matches and five points from safety.

Newcastle are hoping for a new manager bounce but so are other teams around them with Norwich City and Aston Villa also changing their managers during the two-week international.

Here’s where United and their top-flights are tipped to finish come May by data experts FiveThirtyEight – based on current form:

1. Manchester City - 85 points The current Premier League champions are tipped to retain their crown. Current points total: 23. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Liverpool - 81 points Jurgen Klopp’s Reds currently sit fourth in the Premier League table. Current points total: 22. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3. Chelsea - 79 points Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea currently lead the way, but they’re not tipped to finish there come May. Current points total: 26. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN Photo Sales

4. West Ham - 64 points After sealing a Europa League place last season, the Hammers are tipped to go one better and finish in the top four. Current points total: 23. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales