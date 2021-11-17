This is where Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Norwich City are tipped to finish in the Premier League – amid managerial changes

The 43-year-old put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal as head coach, where his first task is to keep the Magpies in the Premier League.
At present, the club is 19th in the table, without a win in their opening 11 matches and five points from safety.
Newcastle are hoping for a new manager bounce but so are other teams around them with Norwich City and Aston Villa also changing their managers during the two-week international.
Here’s where United and their top-flights are tipped to finish come May by data experts FiveThirtyEight – based on current form:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor