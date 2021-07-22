This is where Newcastle United, Leeds and Aston Villa are predicted to finish in the Premier League
The 2021/22 Premier League season is rapidly approaching – and predictions are being made on how Newcastle United and their rivals will fare.
Magpies fans’ optimism for the upcoming season is currently at a low point after the takeover arbitration was delayed until early 2022.
To coincide with that, no new signings have arrived and there are question marks over Steve Bruce’s transfer budget.
Florian Lejeune is set to leave St James’s Park permanently but there have been no whispers of a potential imminent replacement.
So, where will United finish in the top-flight table come May 2022?
Well, BonusCodeBets have predicted the outcome by using an algorithm that analysed informative betting markets including title winner, top six, top half finish and relegation.
Here’s where Newcastle and their counterparts are tipped to end up: