This is where Newcastle United, Leeds and Aston Villa will finish in the Premier League after summer transfer business

There was hope Steve Bruce could seal a late loan move before the 11pm deadline with Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury discussed.

However, talks with The Foxes swiftly broke down, meaning just one senior player in the form of Joe Willock from Arsenal arrived to bolster Bruce’s squad.

Willock impressed on loan last season, which technically means United have no new faces in their ranks.

The mood around Tyneside is flat, especially given Newcastle are yet to claim three points from their opening Premier League games. They’ve also exited the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle to Burnley on penalties.

Will Bruce steady the ship and keep the club in the Premier League? Here’s where data experts FiveThirtyEight are tipping them to finish:

1. MANCHESTER CITY - 83 POINTS Pep Guardiola’s side are tipped to retain their Premier League crown after adding Jack Grealish to their ranks. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. LIVERPOOL - 77 POINTS Liverpool are predicted to finish runner-ups, one position better off than last season. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. CHELSEA - 76 POINTS Many are tipping Chelsea as strong title contenders, however they’re predicted to fall short. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Photo Sales

4. MANCHESTER UNITED - 70 POINTS Not even the return of Cristiano Ronaldo can get Man United challenging for the title, according to the experts. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales