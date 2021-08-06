Steve Bruce. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

This is where Newcastle United, Wolves, and Aston Villa are predicted to finish in 2021/22

With the start of the Premier League season fast approaching, Newcastle United will be desperate to vastly improve on their showing from last term.

By Jason Jones
Friday, 6th August 2021, 12:10 pm

A strong end to the campaign helped the Magpies to climb up into mid-table in the final weeks, but for most of the season they were embroiled in a relegation battle, and their 12th-placed finish masked a lot of the issues that plagued them for large spells.

This summer has proved to be frustrating too, with little in the way of transfer activity on Tyneside as yet.

But will the Toon Army be able to aim higher under Steve Bruce this term?

The boffins have ran the numbers by looking at each Premier League club’s most realistic outcome this term and the odds of them achieving it – and in doing so, have compiled a complete table predicting the final standings of the top flight.

Click and scroll the pages below to see the outcome below…

1. Manchester City

Title winner - 8/11 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Chelsea

Title winner - 9/2 (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Photo: Marc Atkins

3. Liverpool

Title winner - 5/1 (Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: Pool

4. Manchester United

Title winner - 8/1 (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

