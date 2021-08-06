This is where Newcastle United, Wolves, and Aston Villa are predicted to finish in 2021/22

A strong end to the campaign helped the Magpies to climb up into mid-table in the final weeks, but for most of the season they were embroiled in a relegation battle, and their 12th-placed finish masked a lot of the issues that plagued them for large spells.

This summer has proved to be frustrating too, with little in the way of transfer activity on Tyneside as yet.

But will the Toon Army be able to aim higher under Steve Bruce this term?

The boffins have ran the numbers by looking at each Premier League club’s most realistic outcome this term and the odds of them achieving it – and in doing so, have compiled a complete table predicting the final standings of the top flight.

