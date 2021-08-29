This is why Newcastle United have blocked Miguel Almiron from linking up with Paraguay this week

Newcastle United attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The attacking midfielder was set to join up with Paraguay for their World Cup qualifiers next week but doing so would have created big problems for Steve Bruce.

On his return to the United Kingdom, Almiron would need to quarantine for 10 days as the majority of South American countries are on the UK Government's 'red list'.

He’d miss games against Manchester United and Leeds with exemptions no longer made for professional athletes.

All 20 Premier League clubs held an emergency meeting on Tuesday and were united on the decision to block their players from travelling.

“Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red list countries next month,” a statement read.

Bruce, speaking earlier in the week, called for “common sense”.

He said: “The one thing you can't do is let him (Almiron) go and come back and expect him to stay in a hotel for 10 days because he would then miss probably three games for us on his return.

"It is a bit of a concern. Let's hope common sense prevails.

“(It’s a) difficult situation for everyone concerned. We are aware of it. We are already talking to the Premier League.

“It affects something like 60 players, so let's hope common sense prevails.”

Liverpool are not allowing Mohamed Salah to travel to Egypt for their match against Angola but will for their fixture in Gabon as the West African nation are not on the UK’S red list.

