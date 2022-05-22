Howe – who guided the 12th-placed club to Premier League safety with two games to spare – succeeded Steve Bruce as head coach in November after a winless start to the season.

And, speaking ahead of this afternoon’s final game of the season against Burnley at Turf Moor, has revealed that he spoke to Kevin Keegan after taking the job.

Keegan had a spell at the club as a player and two spells as manager – and Howe was keen to “tap into his knowledge".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I spoke to Kevin when I first got the job,” said Howe. “It was one of my first calls. We had a really good conversation. He’s someone that I’ll be speaking to again. He’s someone, of course, I also respect. With his association with the club, it would be foolish of me not to tap into his knowledge.”