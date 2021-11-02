This is why the arrival of Unai Emery at Newcastle United could be excellent news for Joe Willock

Under the Spaniard, a 20-year-old Willock burst onto the scene with the Gunners, establishing himself as a member of the first-team squad.

Emery showed a lot of faith in the midfielder – backing him to fill the void left by Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere in October 2019.

He said: “Willock started the pre-season with us last year, I didn't give him more minutes but he was with us in every game, working in training, playing matches in the cup and at the end of the season.

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery worked with Joe Willock. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

“He deserved to start this season with the first-team and with us.

“My decision was after I saw him the last two months of last season working with us, his really big challenge was that Jack Wilshere left here, Aaron Ramsey left and he had to take that opportunity to be with us.

“The last months of last year was the moment I spoke with him and said: ‘For you it is a big challenge in the new season to do differently and really show us you can take their position in this squad’.

“I told him he is improving but he needs to not stop that improvement, we are working with him to improve even more.

“But, if his progression keeps going the way it is going right now, I don't know when he will stop and how far he can go.”

Willock has struggled to replicate his loan form since joining United for £20million in the summer.

Emery felt Willock’s potential was limitless.

He continued: “Willock is really, really improving a lot – sometimes by being in the starting XI or off the bench with good impact.

“He deserves us continuing to give him chances and really now we can say he is with us, in the squad and the first XI because he deserves it.

“His progress is a very good example as a positive to many others.”

