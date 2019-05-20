This is why West Bromwich Albion will NOT re-sign Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle on a permanent deal

West Bromwich Albion have ruled out making a move for Dwight Gayle this summer – because of his wages.

The Newcastle United striker had a successful season on loan at The Hawthorns, though the Championship club was beaten in the play-offs by Aston Villa.

Salomon Rondon went the other way on loan as part of the same deal.

It had been thought that West Brom would attempt to sign the 28-year-old on a permanent deal this summer.

However, Luke Dowling, the club's technical director, says West Brom will not sign any players on Premier League wages this summer.

Dwight Gayle.

"Dwight's contract is a Premier League contract," Dowling told BBC West Midlands. "We will pay Premier League contracts but only when we are back in the Premier League.

"I know it won't be the news Albion fans want to hear, but they need to trust us and know we are doing everything right for this football club.

"We don't want to keep players on big contracts, and then have to lay off normal staff and make people redundant.

"We have good people behind the scenes. We want to do that and still have a really competitive wage bill on the pitch, which we will have next year."

Meanwhile, United manager Rafa Benitez wants to re-sign Rondon on a permanent deal – if he stays at the club.

The striker, 29, scored 11 Premier League goals during his loan at St James's Park.

A swap deal with Gayle had been suggested by some fans anxious to see the Venezuela international, resting ahead of the Copa America, back at St James's Park next season.