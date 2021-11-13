This was Eddie Howe's response when asked about Newcastle United's failed move for Unai Emery

The club’s new owners made Emery their number one target, however the former Arsenal boss performed a U-turn and decided to stay at Villarreal.

Attention then turned to Howe, who impressed during his interview with “clear ideas about taking the team and club forward”.

“Obviously my life is affected by the decisions,” Howe said when asked the Emery saga. “They were out of my hands.

"I did my best to show myself in the best light to say how I would go about things and now the pressure is on me to follow those things through.

"I was obviously desperate for the opportunity here. What will be will be. If you can’t control it, I don't see the point in expending energy towards it. Now I am here I can.”

He added: “It’s difficult to go into too much detail with it. I just let the process happen.

“When you interview, you don’t know how it’s gone. I just speak as I am to you now, I’m myself.

"I’ve never changed for an interview process or for anybody because ultimately if I’m not who I am the minute I step into the job they’re not employing the guy they thought they were going to get.

"It’s really important you’re genuine and let the natural process take its course.

"I was reading stuff in the media and not getting a steer but almost to see where things were going to go.

"Naturally I was delighted and so pleased when things turned to me."

