Thomas Frank makes Bryan Mbeumo decision amid Newcastle United transfer speculation

Bryan Mbeumo starts for Brentford against Newcastle United

Thomas Frank and Eddie Howe have named their starting sides for tonight’s Premier League clash.

Brentford arrived at St James’ Park having won five away matches on the spin in the Premier League and wanting to dampen the Tyneside celebrations as Eddie Howe’s side play their first match following their Wembley triumph. The Bees have already tasted defeat at St James’ Park this season, losing 3-1 in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash on Tyneside, but were winners in the reverse league fixture eleven days prior, triumphing 4-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford team news v Newcastle United

Frank, who hasn’t seen his side win at St James’ Park in his previous four visits, has named his team for tonight’s game and, unsurprisingly, has included star man Bryan Mbeumo in the starting line-up. Mbeumo has been heavily-linked with a move away from the Bees this summer, with Newcastle United and Liverpool reportedly among his suitors.

The Cameroon international, who scored against the Magpies back in December, will play on the right of a front three tonight alongside Kevin Scharde and Yoan Wissa.

Brentford team v Newcastle United: Mark Flekken, Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock, Keane Lewis-Potter, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janely, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Kevin Schade, Yoan Wisse, Bryan Mbeumo

Substitutes: Hakon Valdimarsson, Ben Mee, Kristoffer Ajer, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yunus Emre Konak, Paris Maghoma, Michael Kayode, Kim Ji-Soo, Iwan Morgan

Newcastle United team news v Brentford

Howe, meanwhile, has named an unchanged team from the one that started at Wembley over a fortnight ago. That means Nick Pope retains his spot in goal with Dan Burn, the man whose goal got them on their way to the famous win, partners Fabian Schar in defence.

Kieran Trippier starts at right-back with Tino Livramento, as he has done in their last three outings in all competitions, at left-back. Bruno Guimaraes will captain the side in a midfield three alongside Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

Anthony Gordon misses out through suspension so Harvey Barnes will start on the left of a front three with Jacob Murphy on the other wing. Alexander Isak will lead the line knowing just one more goal would make it 20 in the Premier League for the season.

Newcastle United team v Brentford: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

Substitutes: Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson, Leo Shahar, Emil Krafth, William Osula, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Sean Neave

Bryan Mbeumo Newcastle United transfer speculation

Mbeumo has long been linked with a move to Tyneside, with the Telegraph reporting ahead of the January transfer window that Newcastle United were ‘lining up’ a move for the winger. Whilst that didn’t materialise in the winter, the Magpies will have more funds to spend this summer and the 25-year-old could once again be on their shopping list.

Back in January, Frank warned off potential interest in Mbeumo by emphatically stating during the first few days of the window: "In January? I would say good luck," Frank said.

"We love Bryan. He loves playing here. He has had a fantastic season, so nothing will happen."