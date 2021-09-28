The Magpies earned just their third point of the season on Saturday with a 1-1 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road although it could have been so much more.

Bruce takes his Magpies side to Molineux this weekend to face a Wolves side who grabbed their first win of the season over Southampton on Sunday as he looks to halt his side’s alarming start to the campaign.

It’s United’s final fixture before the second international break of the season, which duo Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth will be a part of after they were called up for Scotland and Sweden respectively.

Allan Saint-Maximin continues to draw attention from the Premier League's top four (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Here we look back on some of the things you might have missed at St James’s Park

Chelsea linked with Newcastle ace

If there is one positive at St James’s Park at this moment in time it is Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman has helped the Magpies to earn two of their three points so far in the Premier League this season with two goals in six league outings.

But the mercurial talents of the 24-year-old are seldom a secret on Tyneside with reports last week linking the exciting attacker with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

And the Reds are not the only ones credited with an interest as reports from Calciomercato suggest Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is interested in bringing the former Nice man to Stamford Bridge.

If Steve Bruce’s side are going to survive in the Premier League for another season you would suspect Saint-Maximin will have a pivotal role to play.

But with interest in his services mounting Newcastle’s resolve may be tested in the coming months as they look to hold on to one of their key assets.

Martin Burleigh tribute

Newcastle were saddened on Monday to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Matin Burleigh, who has passed away at the age of 70.

Burleigh spent six years at St James’s Park from 1968-1974 making his debut for the Magpies on Boxing Day 1970 against Leeds United.

The Willington native also had spells with Darlington, Carlisle United and Hartlepool United in the Football League before returning to non-league.

Magpies to face ‘best in the world’ at Molineux

Newcastle’s search for a first elusive win of the campaign heads to Molineux on Saturday where they will come up against ‘one of the best strikers in the world’ in the shape of Raul Jimenez.

That’s according to Wolves and England defender Connor Coady who said: “To see him score again is absolutely incredible and he really deserves it.

“There was no question marks from our behalf. We believe in him no matter what, he’s one of the best strikers in the world in our eyes, we’re so lucky to have him at this football club.”

The Mexican talisman suffered a devastating injury last season where he fractured his skull in a game with Arsenal.

But the 30-year-old grabbed his first goal since that horrifying incident at the Emirates Stadium against Southampton on Sunday.

