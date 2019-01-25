Three Newcastle United games moved for TV

Newcastle United's away games against West Ham United and Arsenal have been selected for live broadcast.

The March 2 game against West Ham at the London Stadium will kick-off at 5.30pm so it can be screened by Sky Sports.

And the match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium has been moved to Monday, April 1 (8pm kick-off) so it can be broadcast live by Sky.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's home game against Burnley has been brought forward 24 hours to Tuesday, February 28 (8pm) so it can been screened by BT Sport.