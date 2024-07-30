Eddie Howe and his players were at the Komazawa Olympic Park for a short training session ahead of Wednesday’s first friendly match against Urawa Red Diamonds at the Saitama Stadium (11am kick-off BST). The media were given access to 15 minutes of the session with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and new signing Lloyd Kelly involved after missing the trip to Hull City.

For Guimaraes, it was his first training session since returning to the Newcastle squad for pre-season. The Brazilian had been granted extra time away from the club after competing in the Copa America. Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon are the only two players yet to return after their involvement in Euro 2024 with England.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe explained: “I think [pre-season in Japan] will be based around the two games we have really so I think minimal training.

“The games take more prominence as you go deeper into pre-season so I'm looking forward to seeing how the team gels and getting the international players back and a bigger group. Hopefully we have really good performances out there heading into the final part [of pre-season].”

Newcastle confirmed the squad list for the trip to Japan with all first team players with the exception of Gordon, Trippier and the injured Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Miley left out. Youngsters Joe White, Alex Murphy and Garang Kuol were also omitted from the travelling squad despite being involved in the training camp at Adidas Headquarters.

But several players who have travelled were not pictured in training.