Tim Krul posts message to Newcastle fans after emotional return to St James's Park

Tim Krul has thanked Newcastle United fans for his reception on his return to St James's Park.

The goalkeeper joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a permanent deal earlier this season.

And Krul was on the bench for Saturday's goalless draw between the two clubs.

The 29-year-old – who spent more than a decade at Newcastle – was warmly applauded as he warmed up before the game.

Supporters also chanted his name before the Premier League fixture.

Krul, signed as an unknown from Den Haag in 2006, thanked fans for his reception on Twitter.

The Holland international tweeted: "Thanks to all @nufc fans for the warm welcome yesterday. Always a special feeling to walk out in front of the Gallowgate."

Krul was told to find a new club in the summer by United manager Rafa Benitez.