Tim Krul reflects on 'fairytale' return to the Premier League – three and a half years after final Newcastle United appearance

Tim Krul has spoken about Norwich City’s “fairytale” return to the Premier League.

The Championship club won promotion to the division at the weekend.

And former Newcastle United goalkeeper Krul is relishing the opportunity to play again in the top flight, having last made an appearance in the division three and a half years ago.

“It’s a fairytale,” said Krul. “If you’d told me this in the summer, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“It’s a dream. I’ve seen a lot in my career, but nights like this ... you can’t describe how proud I am of this club, of the fans, of the players. To be part of something like this, it’s just incredible.”

Krul – who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing for Holland in 2015 – has played every minute of every game.

“For me, to have played all 45 games and to have been involved in every minute of this journey – it’s been amazing,” said the 31-year-old. “I’ve been in a deep, dark place the last three years when I did my injury, so to stand here ... I can’t thank enough people.

It has been such a journey, I have seen a lot in my career, but this is another chapter.”