Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento helped guide England Under-21’s to a spot in Saturday’s U21 European Championship final.

Livramento played the full 90 minutes in Bratislava on Wednesday night as England Under-21’s defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to book their place in Saturday’s final. The Magpies man, who has played on both sides of defence under Lee Carsley during the tournament, started in his most natural right-back position against the Dutch.

Carsley was able to name a fairly settled starting side, making just one enforced change from their semi-final win over Spain. That change saw Elliot Anderson, who scored a late penalty to secure a 3-1 win against the Spaniards, come into the starting XI in place of Tyler Morton who was forced to miss the semi-final due to suspension.

Anderson, a one time club teammate of Livramento at St James’ Park, would set up England’s first goal against the Netherlands as he slid in Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott to slam home the first goal. Noah Ohio, just seconds after coming onto the field of play, would equalise for the Dutch with a wonderful long range effort before Elliott netted the winner by hammering past a stranded Robin Roefs with five minutes left to play.

Elliott’s two goals, and general performance for Carsley’s side, mean he will steal all the headlines from England’s semi-final win - but it was far from a one man show for the young Three Lions side. They were resolute at the back with Livramento particularly solid defensively.

The outstanding Magpies man even found himself in attacking positions and put in a couple of very teasing deliveries that were turned around for a corner by opposition defenders. Livramento even had a shot at goal blocked as he looked to nudge his side ahead.

Lee Carsley’s praise for Tino Livramento

Having lifted the Carabao Cup with Newcastle United just three months ago, Livramento could add another trophy to a memorable 2025 with victory on Saturday night. Even if he is unable to do that, it is clear that he has the backing of his manager: “He’s a top player. An excellent player,” Carsley said earlier this month about the former Southampton defender.

“Tino’s had some injuries in the past which have held him back. Without those injuries, I think he’d have been a lot further ahead now than where he is in terms of pushing for a senior position. So, he’s highly-rated both on and off the pitch.

“The fact that he can play two or three positions [is a bonus]. I remember the first camp I ever had with Tino was an Under-20s one and I might have played him on the right wing.

“He always turns up with so much enthusiasm. We’ve tried to help him as much as we can when he’s here as well, in terms of when things haven’t been going so well for him.

“We’ve still picked him and still tried to give him game time. He fully deserves to be here, and I expect him to have a massive future with the senior team.”