Barcelona are “desperately” seeking a new club for reported Newcastle United target Philippe Coutinho this month, according to a recent update from Spanish outlet Sport, as per Sport Witness.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour in Catalonia after struggling to produce his best form following a high-profile £142 million move from Liverpool in 2018.

And with his current employers facing well-documented financial issues in recent times, it has been suggested that Coutinho could be moved on in an effort to free up space on the wage bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That could be good news for Newcastle, with Todofichajes reporting that the Toon Army are now the “main candidate” to secure his signature.

Barcelona’s stance

It would appear that Barcelona are eager to offload the 29-year-old as soon as possible.

The Catalan giants’ financial difficulties of late have been well-documented, and the need to trim their wage bill has been made all the more urgent by the recent arrival of Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

Todofichajes report that Barca have accepted that they may need to settle for an initial loan deal if they are to get rid of Coutinho this month, and Sport, via Sport Witness, claim that the five-time European champions are “desperately” seeking a new club for the player.

Opinions on the Brazilian in the Spanish media seem to take an equally harsh view of his current situation at Camp Nou, with the same Sport report labelling his future in Barcelona “hopeless” while suggesting that his transfer from Liverpol has been akin to throwing money “into the toilet of nonsense”.

Coutinho’s stance

According to an update from Spanish publication Sport, Coutinho has come round to the idea of leaving Barcelona this month.

It is understood that talks were held between player and club over the festive period, and the Brazilian is now willing to depart before the transfer window shuts.

Todofichajes claim that his desire to feature in his country’s World Cup plans at the end of the year have been an integral factor in his keenness to move on.