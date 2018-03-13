Tony Mowbray explains how Newcastle's Adam Armstrong is making Rafa Benitez take notice of him

Newcastle United's Adam Armstrong's destined to play at a high level, according to Tony Mowbray.

The forward joined Blackburn Rovers on a half-season loan in January.

And the 21-year-old made it seven goals from seven games with two strikes in Saturday's 3-0 win over Blackpool.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray – who had Armstrong on loan at Coventry City the season before last – believes that Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez will be following his progress closely.

“I don’t know what else to say about Adam, to be honest," said Mowbray.

“He’s a young lad learning the game, and I’m sure Rafa Benitez will see the video clips of all of the goals he’s scoring.

Rafa Benitez

“He scored a fantastic goal against Wigan, and two more brilliant goals against Blackpool.

“Goals like his second one are never easy, but he kept it down and put it into the corner.

“He also works extraordinarily hard. It’s not as though he’s a striker who just stands there.

“I’ll look forward to him scoring many more goals.”

Armstrong – who spent the first half of the season on loan at Bolton Wanderers – scored 20 goals for Coventry in the 2015-16 season.

"I had him at Coventry, and he scored 20-odd goals in super fast time," Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“He’s a young guy who’s come from a Premier League club, and, with all respect to League One, his attributes and quality, his ability to score with both feet, mean he’s better than League One I’d suggest.

“We’re delighted he’s here and delighted that he could finish the game off for us as he did (against Blackpool).”