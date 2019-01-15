Tony Mowbray gives his verdict on Newcastle United – and Rafa Benitez's team selection

Tony Mowbray says he's got "100% respect" for Newcastle United.

The club takes on Mowbray's Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park tonight in an FA Cup replay.

Newcastle came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Championship club at St James's Park earlier this month.

Injury-hit Rafa Benitez, mindful of Saturday's Premier League home game against Cardiff City, will make a number of changes to his starting XI.

Blackburn manager Mowbray, for his part, is expecting a "tough" cup tie whatever team Benitez fields.

"Having played them at St James's Park, the team know how tough the game is going to be," said Mowbray in the matchday programme.

"At home, we'll have a level of belief and ask questions of our opponent and try to put them on the back foot.

"We will 100% respect Newcastle as a Premier League side, but we'll be as positive as we can to get a good result.

"We tried to be positive in the first game. The ideas we bring have all been bought into by the players.

"We start with a way of how we want to play. Sometimes you need to adjust as the game goes on, but we certainly tried to play on the front foot at St James's Park.

"We managed to take them out of their comfort zone and out of their rhythm for long periods, so let's see how this game unfolds.

"They brought on established Premier League players, players who can pass forward and run forward with individual quality. They can hurt you if you aren't at your best.

"We're not sure whether Rafa will rest players, play the youngsters or play his strongest side.

"At some stage they need to build confidence and win matches, and they might see this game as an opportunity to do that.

"Whoever gets through, be it us or Newcastle, it's going to be a very tough game, but our concentration is on the Newcastle game first and hopefully we can get the right result."