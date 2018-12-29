'Total joke!': Newcastle fans react as Rafa Benitez makes a BIG selection call at Watford

Rafa Benitez has chosen to stick with the same backline that shipped four goals at Liverpool as Newcastle take on Watford - and fans have been quick to react.

The Spaniard has made three changes from the side that lost against the Reds, with Kenedy, Yoshinori Muto and Joselu replaced by Salomon Rondon, Ayoze Perez and Christian Atsu.

But many fans have been left disappointed with the lack of changes in Newcastle's backline - with Fabian Schar once again omitted.

Plenty, though, were keen to defend Benitez ahead of the clash at Vicarage Road.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@FierceBassBoost said: "Schar has been great for us yet Lascelles still gets ahead of him total joke"

@ReeceHope3 asked: "Where’s Longstaff!?"

@bossmac90 added: "Should of had schar starting and possibly shelvey"

@KieranGilmour7 posted: "Decent. Apart from I’d have Shelvey for Hayden if he’s fit"

@nacholeebre tweeted; "Schar is twice the defender that Lascelles is and also far less complacent.. terrible that he get's shifted to the side without just cause.."

@Daviddd_93 commented: "Why Dosent Rafa pick the best team ? Schar ahead of Lascelles , Muto Ahead of Perez , Shelvey ahead of Hayden ? He needs to start taking blame for his baffling descions that cost us games ! Look at Burnley , Bournemouth and Watford games we attacked teams and got results !!!"

@1davearmstrong added: "need schar in and shelvey instead of lascelles and diame there is to many mistakes waiting to happen by them"

@1892Evans argued: "Not sure what some of you are expecting given the squad we have. Arguably our best forward options there..."

@ethanbirnie said: "And people want to complain about rafa when this is the squad we have..."