Newcastle United’s protracted search for a new manager ended on Monday when they confirmed the appointment of Eddie Howe.

Howe signed a contract which would keep him at St James’s Park until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The former Bournemouth manager, who has been out of work since leaving The Cherries in August 2020, will be joined by the man who replaced him as Bournemouth boss, Jason Tindall, as assistant manager.

Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges will make up the rest of his backroom staff, along with Graeme Jones who will be staying at the club to work alongside Tindall as assistant manager.

Ensuring he has the right backroom staff with him at St James’s Park was likely a crucial factor in Howe’s decision to take the job.

In the summer, Howe was heavily-linked with the Celtic job, however, they ended up opting for Ange Postecoglou.

Howe has revealed why that move to Scotland failed to materialise and stressed some of the reports around the reason for the breakdown of talks were ‘totally untrue’:

“The problem is that I didn’t change my mind at the last minute. I have not spoken publicly on it because there have been a lot of things said that have been totally untrue.” Howe said at his unveiling as Newcastle United manager.

“I couldn’t get my backroom team together to go to Celtic for a host of different reasons and I didn’t want to take the job of such size and knowing the job needing to be done on my own. I knew what was needed.

“So there was no change of mind, I was open and honest with everyone connected with the club.

“Celtic were absolutely brilliant and I was open and honest all the way through. No problems with Celtic whatsoever.”

It is clear that Howe and his backroom staff share a great bond, a bond that was cultivated throughout Bournemouth's meteoric rise through the divisions, eventually concluding with a four year stay in the Premier League.

This bond helped create a real ‘family feel’ around Bournemouth during Howe’s tenure and this is something that he is keen to recreate at Newcastle, pledging that he is excited to ‘commit’ himself and his family to the area:

"It is so, so important that I commit to the area. I think with the hours I am going to work, if I didn't bring my family with me, there's no chance I'd see them.” Howe said.

"I don't want to be that kind of parent that's not there for their sons or husband as well. The plan is to move them up probably some time after Christmas.

"My immediate focus would be too great and obviously the boys are at school so it's not possible before then. I'm all in here and I am going to bring the family with me. I am very excited to come."

Howe now has just over a week to prepare his new squad for the visit of Brentford to St James’s Park on Saturday November 20.

