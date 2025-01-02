The Magpies head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in great form and will be confident of continuing that momentum against a Spurs side that have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches. Postecoglou’s squad has been decimated by injury issues with his options further depleted following their draw against Wolves on Sunday night.

Spurs will be without Rodrigo Bentancur through suspension whilst five others will also certainly miss the visit of Newcastle United. The Magpies, meanwhile, will be without Fabian Schar after he picked up a fifth Premier League booking of the season during their win at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Newcastle suffered a heavy defeat on their last visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just over 12 months ago, but have won back-to-back matches against Postecoglou’s side since that match. Here, we take a look at injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s trip to face Tottenham Hotspur:

1 . Guglielmo Vicario - out Vicario is set to spend the next couple of months on the sidelines. Former Newcastle United man, Fraser Forster, is likely to play in goal for Spurs on Saturday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Micky van de Ven - doubt Van de Ven may make his return to action this weekend with injuries elsewhere potentially forcing Spurs’ hand. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Richarlison - doubt The Brazilian has been sidelined since early November but has been tipped for a potential return to Postecoglou’s squad this weekend. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales