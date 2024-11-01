Eddie Howe has dropped a major selection hint ahead of the clash with Arsenal.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United host Arsenal on Saturday lunchtime having defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup in midweek. They will hope to use that momentum and end a run of five without a win in the Premier League when the Gunners come to Tyneside.

The clash against Arsenal will be Newcastle’s third game in six days and Howe has confirmed that a couple of his squad have knocks and that it will be a ‘tough ask’ for any of his team to play three games in a week: “When you play three games in six days, it’s great to have those options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a tough ask for someone to play three games in a week. It’s not impossible but it is a tough ask for them to give their absolute best physically.

“Hopefully everyone enters the pitch in absolute top physical condition. There’s a couple of knocks in the squad as well that need to be assessed.”

Howe went on to confirm that those knocks shouldn’t keep any of his players out with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, both of whom were substituted in midweek, expected to feature against the Gunners,

Howe also confirmed that, as expected, Callum Wilson would miss Saturday’s game and is a major doubt for their trip to the City Ground next weekend. Kieran Trippier, who hasn’t featured since their goalless draw at Goodison Park last month, is also sidelined with injury.