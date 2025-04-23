£30m transfer clause can be ‘activated’ by Newcastle United or West Ham this weekend

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap will have a £30m transfer clause 'activated' this weekend if his side are relegated | Getty Images

Newcastle United host Ipswich Town at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon as they look to bounce back from defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Newcastle United’s defeat at Villa Park saw Unai Emery’s side take a giant step forward in their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Newcastle United, though, know that a win on Saturday would again boost their hopes of finishing in the top-five.

Premier League weekend permutations

Ipswich Town are the side standing in their way at St James’ Park in a match that pits the Magpies against a side that could be relegated in the north east - even if they emerge with a shock victory. Kieran McKenna’s side were beaten by Arsenal on Sunday, losing defender Leif Davis in the process after the boyhood Newcastle United fan was shown a straight red card for a foul on Bukayo Saka.

That defeat left the Tractor Boys teetering on the edge of relegation, with nothing but five wins from their remaining five games enough to see them survive the drop. However, an unlikely 15 points from those matches may not even be enough for survival with West Ham, the only team other than Ipswich that can still mathematically be relegated this season, only needing to pick up a single point between now and the end of the campaign to end Ipswich’s time in the Premier League.

A 4-0 win for the Magpies in the reverse fixture at Portman Road in December hints that Ipswich may be in for a tough afternoon in the north east, with Newcastle having won three-straight home league games by a total scoreline of 11-1. McKenna’s side can be proud of their efforts in the top-flight this season, however, relegation at the weekend could be the beginning of the end of one of their key men’s stay at the club.

Liam Delap release clause

Liam Delap has been one of the shining lights of Ipswich's time in the Premier League, netting double figures on his first full season as a top-flight striker. Son of former Stoke City and Sunderland midfielder Rory Delap, the 22-year-old has impressed many this season and has been extensively linked with a move away from Portman Road this summer.

Newcastle United, who may look to strengthen their attacking unit when the window opens, have been among the clubs credited with an interest in the former Manchester City man. However, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with a move.

£30m will reportedly be enough for his signature this summer because of a reported release clause in his contract - one that becomes active if Ipswich Town are relegated from the Premier League.

The Guardian revealed earlier this month details on Delap’s release clause, plus news of a 20% sell-on clause inserted by Manchester City into the deal that saw Delap switch the Etihad Stadium for Portman Road. Failure to beat the Magpies on Saturday will see this clause become active and Ipswich become powerless to resist bids for the striker when the summer transfer window opens in June.