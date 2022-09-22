Benfica prepare new contract for Newcastle United transfer target

Benfica have reportedly made a decision to try and tie down sought-after striker Goncalo Ramos to a new long-term deal at the club.

The 21-year-old attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer when it was understood he would be available for around £25million.

Monaco's Brazilian defender Vanderson reacts during the French L1 football match between AS Monaco and RC Lens at the Louis II Stadium (Stade Louis II) in the Principality of Monaco on August 20, 2022. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the young forward’s impressive start to the season has seen him register eight goals and six assists in just 12 matches.

Ramos still has four years remaining on his current deal at Estadio da Luz but Benfica are keen to reward the player’s impressive form with a bumper new deal to fend off interest from across Europe.

Portuguese outlet A Bola claims Man United, Newcastle and Bayern Munich have been monitoring the player, whose release clause at Benfica is in excess of £100million.

Newcastle ‘move’ for £52m-valued Ligue 1 starlet

Newcastle are reportedly considering a move for AS Monaco right-back Vanderson.

SPORT claim that The Magpies are looking at a potential January transfer for the 21-year-old Brazilian with Barcelona and Manchester United also interested.

Despite Vanderson arriving at Monaco from Gremio in January 2022 for just €11million (£9.59million), the Ligue 1 side value the young defender at €60million (£52million) – a price tag likely to deter many potential suitors.

Newcastle United renew key commercial partnership

Newcastle have confirmed that its commercial partnership with tyre manufacturers Tomket Tyres has been renewed for the 2022-23 season.

On the partnership renewal, Newcastle’s head of commercial, Dale Aitchison told the club website: "To renew our partnership with Tomket Tyres is excellent news. They are a business who share our values of supporting the local community through a number of initiatives.

"Tomket's partnership with the Club will benefit our supporters through their special offers during the season, which is great news as we look to build our family of partners, putting fans front and foremost.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Tomket Tyres."