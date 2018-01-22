Transfer round-up: Newcastle eye striker, linked to World Cup winner and two defensive additions targeted; Keeper search latest

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for German World Cup winner André Schürrle and could reignite interest in Everton's Sandro Ramirez.

With just nine days of the transfer window left United boss Rafa Benitez, armed with a promise of funds from owner Mike Ashley, has ramped up his search for strike reinforcements.

Rumours

And the Daily Mail are reporting that the Magpies could move for former Chelsea man Schürrle, who is set to depart Borussia Dortmund this month on an 18-month loan deal.

Stoke City, managed by former Dortmund midfielder Paul Lambert, also keen.

Sandro is another player reportedly interesting Benitez.

The United boss failed to beat Everton to the signature of the former Barcelona forward in the summer, but could attempt to get him on a temporary deal this winter.

Sandro in action for Everton

The Toffees are, again according to the Mail, looking to get their Spanish strike games, but do not want to let him go permanently. It is being reported United would have to cover all of £100,000 a week wages.

In the same report it is claimed talks continue for Slovak keeper Martin Dubravka, with a loan with an option to buy United's preferred way forward.

Elsewhere, Italian publication Il Tempo reports United have enquired about the avilability of £8million-rated right-back Bruno Peres.

And the Magpies could rival Sam Allardyce in their attempts to nab highly-rated Joe Bryan from Bristol City.

Andre Schurrle battles with Danny Rose

Meanwhile, Matt Targett, who United tried to get on loan in August, has left Southampton to sign for Fulham to the end of the season.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has told the club he will not discuss extending his contract until after the January transfer window. (Telegraph)

Manchester United will be concerned after Athletic Bilbao's 23-year-old goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga rejected the chance to join Real Madrid, meaning the La Liga giants could again target the Red Devils' fellow Spain international David de Gea, 27. (Mirror)

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez

Roma's sporting director Monchi has refused to rule out the prospect of Chelsea signing both Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, 31, and 23-year-old Brazilian defender Emerson Palmieri. (Metro)

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez has been pictured wearing a Manchester United kit for the first time as he edges closer to completing his move from Arsenal. (Metro)

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has suggested Sanchez's move from Arsenalto United is money-motivated. (Telegraph)

Wenger has also admitted the uncertainty over the 29-year-old's future at Emirates Stadium impacted on the team's morale. (Guardian)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, is eyeing a massive new contract if the Gunners sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, and Armenia playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 29, on huge deals in this transfer window. (Sun)

Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been spotted in Dortmund as he attempts to finalise a deal for Gabon forward Aubameyang. (Express)

Chelsea could still sign Peter Crouch, despite new Stoke City boss Paul Lambert insisting his 36-year-old English striker is not for sale. (Independent)

Burnley's English forward Ashley Barnes, 28, is now a target for Blues boss Antonio Conte in his search for a new frontman. (Sky Sports)

Arturo Vidal says there is "no chance" of him leaving Bayern Munich in January. The 30-year-old Chile midfielder has been linked with a move to Chelsea. (Goal)

Several clubs across Europe - including Tottenham - have taken notice of Bordeaux's Brazilian forward Malcom, 20, sharing a video of himself on a plane as he flew to meet his agent. (Sun)

Stoke have made a £3.25m bid for New York City winger Jack Harrison. The 21-year-old Englishman is a former Liverpool and Manchester United academy player. (Mail)

Manchester City academy chief Brian Marwood has made a personal check on £20m-rated Lille and France Under-19 midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 18, who has been described as the new Paul Pogba. (Mail)

Manchester City are exploring the possibility of sending young players to Carabao Cup semi-final rivals Bristol City on loan. (Mirror)

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal says Wilfried Bony will get more Premier League game time in the coming weeks - but only when he believes the 29-year-old Ivory Coast forward can operate at 100%. (Wales Online)

Norwich City are on the brink of signing Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean - but the 26-year-old Scot may not arrive until the summer. (Eastern Daily Press)