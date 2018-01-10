Transfer rumours - Fresh keeper linked to Newcastle with Benitez keen to get deal done this week plus Man United & Arsenal hit the headlines

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Sparta Prague keeper Martin Dubravka, having failed in their attempts to land PSG goalie Kevin Trapp.

And manager Rafa Benitez is keen to push through a deal for the 28-year-old, with an agreement before the weekend possible, according to the Daily Mail.

Trapp has opted to stay at the Paris giants, despite loan interest from Benitez.

Manchester City have offered Arsenal £20m for striker Alexis Sanchez, who is understood to have agreed terms on a £250,00-a-week contract. (Guardian)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to pay Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon's £27m release clause. (TyC Sports - in Spanish)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he does not want any new signings in the winter transfer window, despite trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by 16 points. (Reuters)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could leave Old Trafford before the end of the season. (Yahoo Sport)

Everton are challenging Southampton in the race to sign Theo Walcott from Arsenal for £20m. (Mail)

Liverpool or Arsenal would have to pay at least £90m to sign Monaco forward Thomas Lemar. (Mirror)

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura has agreed to join Manchester United from Paris St-Germain. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Arsenal will make a formal contract offer to England midfielder Jack Wilshere. (Mirror)

Spanish club Sevilla are interested in signing Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan. The Belgian was linked to Newcastle United earlier this season. ESPN)